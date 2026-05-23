Rajasthan Health Department Issues Ebola Alert; Hospitals And Airports Directed To Intensify Surveillance

Rajasthan health authorities strengthened airport screening and hospital preparedness measures following an Ebola alert across the state | Representational Image

Jaipur, May 23: The Medical and Health Department in Rajasthan has issued an alert regarding the Ebola virus. The department has issued directives to all government and private hospitals across the state to remain vigilant.

Additionally, orders have been issued to screen passengers arriving from abroad — particularly those coming from African countries — at the airport to ensure potential infection is detected in a timely manner.

Airport surveillance intensified

Director of Public Health Dr Ravi Prakash Sharma said that the Health Department is in contact with the medical teams stationed at Jaipur International Airport.

Instructions have been issued to maintain special surveillance over passengers arriving from abroad, specifically those returning from African countries. Directives have also been given to arrange for immediate isolation and treatment should any suspicious symptoms be detected.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Ebola an international health emergency. While no cases of Ebola have been reported in the state so far, full vigilance is being exercised in light of any potential threat,” said Dr Sharma.

Dedicated treatment facility designated

To combat Ebola, the department has designated the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Hospital in Jaipur as a dedicated facility. Special isolation wards, trained medical staff, and arrangements for essential medicines and protective equipment have been installed there.

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District hospitals have also been instructed to remain prepared for the identification and preliminary treatment of suspected patients. The Medical Department has directed all hospitals to strictly adhere to infection control protocols.

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