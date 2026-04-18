Rajasthan ATS Busts Aadhaar Fraud Racket Using Fake Biometrics, Mastermind Arrested

Rajasthan ATS raid exposes fake biometric setup used to generate fraudulent Aadhaar cards in Rajasthan | AI Generated Representational Image

Jaipur, April 18, 2026: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan has busted a gang involved in generating Aadhaar cards using fraudulent biometric data. The gang had set up an illegal Aadhaar card centre by using the identity credentials of other individuals.

The ATS recovered hundreds of enrolment receipts and sophisticated high-tech equipment from the premises and arrested the mastermind behind this gang.

Mastermind arrested in Aadhaar fraud racket

ADG (ATS & AGTF) Dinesh M.N. said that Kuldeep Sharma, the mastermind behind the racket, has been arrested, who, by setting up an illegal Aadhaar card centre near the Municipal Council office in Bhadra (Hanumangarh), was generating Aadhaar cards using fraudulent biometric data.

Dummy fingerprints and fake iris scans used

The raid on the centre by the ATS revealed a shocking scene as the accused, Kuldeep Sharma, was found using the operator IDs of Jaswant and Amir Khan.

“Dummy fingerprints”—made of red and white rubber—were recovered from the site, which were used to bypass the system during the login process.

The accused also possessed photocopies of retinal scans printed on paper, which were placed in front of the iris-scanning device to deceive the biometric authentication system.

Furthermore, the accused, Kuldeep Sharma, was personally forging the signatures of Jaswant and Amir Khan on the enrolment receipts.

Equipment seized from illegal centre

From the scene, the team recovered a laptop, a printer, an iris scanner, a palm and fingerprint scanning device, a GPS device, fingerprint moulds, a camera, and a mobile phone of the accused.

Read Also Nashik Police Bust Fake Aadhaar Centre Operating Under Xerox Shop Name In Malegaon

Probe into possible wider network

Police and ATS investigations have revealed that Aadhaar cards fraudulently generated could potentially be used for anti-national activities, obtaining fake SIM cards, and opening bogus bank accounts for the purpose of committing cybercrimes.

The police are investigating whether this syndicate has any links to an interstate network or to organised cybercrime groups.