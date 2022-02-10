Rajasthan Assembly: Four BJP MLAs suspended for rest of session for creating ruckus in house

Amid uproar in Rajasthan assembly four BJP MLAs have been suspended for the rest of the session for creating ruckus in the house. Against the decision, the BJP MLAs sat on dharna inside the house.

Parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal moved a proposal to suspend the BJP MLAs Ramlal Sharma, Madan Dilawar, Avinash Gehlot, and Chandrabhan Akya for the rest of the session, which was passed by voice vote.

The house was adjourned four times as the opposition BJP created uproar demanding a CBI inquiry in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case.

During the debate on the motion of thanks on Governor’s speech, the BJP MLAs, who were protesting in the well of the house moved towards CIP (M) MLA Balwan Poonia who was speaking on the debate. This leads to confrontation among the opposition and ruling MLAs following which the house was adjourned.

After the house was reassembled, Dhariwal moved a proposal to suspend four MLAs, which was passed by the house and the MLAs were suspended. He said that when Poonia was speaking on the debate, the opposition members reached close to him and disrupted him. They also misbehaved, abused and the conduct of the opposition was condemnable.

"The MLAs of ruling party abused us in front of women MLAs. but instead of taking action against the four of our MLAs are suspended. We condemn there action and are sitting on indefinite dharna inside the house,' said Vasudev Devnani, BJP MLA and former Minister.

