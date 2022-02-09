Budget session of Rajasthan assembly starts with an uproar as BJP continue to demand CBI probe into REET paper leak case

The budget session of the Rajasthan assembly started with uproar with the opposition BJP demanding a CBI probe into Rajasthan Eligibility Examination of Teachers (REET) question paper leak.

The BJP MLAs came to the house with placards of their demand and black bands tied on their arms. Although they remained silent during the address of the governor but stood throughout in protest. Governor had requested them twice to sit but they refused and after the departure of the governor shouted slogans against the government in the house.

During his address to the house, Governor Kalraj Mishra praised the state government for the management of Covid-19 in the state and said that Rajasthan was one of the front runner states in combating the pandemic and managed it well. He also paid homage to the deceased of the pandemic and praised the efforts of the Covid warriors.

The Governor also mentioned the flagship schemes and achievements by the Rajasthan government.

In the meantime, several unemployed youths protested against the government on this issue outside the assembly where police had to use force to disperse them.

Upen Yadav, the leader of the unemployed youth alleged that police had beaten the protesters, "however, we will continue our agitation for our demands," he said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:58 PM IST