Rajasthan Assembly Completes 25 Years With 200 Seats, Yet Has Never Witnessed A Full House | Representational Image

Jaipur: Vacancies have become a recurring feature of the Rajasthan Assembly since it moved into its new building in 2001. Over the past 25 years, vacancies have repeatedly arisen due to the death of sitting MLAs, disqualification, or legislators being elected to Parliament, necessitating by-elections.

The latest vacancy has arisen following the death of Behror MLA Dr. Jaswant Yadav, who passed away a couple of days ago and once again left the 200-member House short of its full strength.

Interestingly, the recurring vacancies have also triggered discussions about alleged Vastu defects in the Assembly building and the need for religious purification rituals. Changes were made to the entry arrangements and interiors of the Assembly, and Speaker Vasudev Devnani organised religious ceremonies, including Vedic chanting and purification rituals as well. However, the Assembly has remained short of its full strength at different points.

राजस्थान विधानसभा में फिर एक साथ नहीं बैठेंगे 200 विधायक!#rajasthanvidhansabha https://t.co/x4Vo7Wntd5 — News 4 Rajasthan (@news4rajasthan) November 11, 2026

Vacancies Since Assembly Building's Inauguration

The new Rajasthan Assembly building became operational in February 2001, during the tenure of the 11th Legislative Assembly.

Since then, several sitting MLAs have died before completing their terms, resulting in vacancies and subsequent by-elections.

The first such vacancy emerged even before the new Assembly building was formally inaugurated. Senior Congress MLA Ishan Motwani, who represented Ajmer North, died in November 2001 while in office. A by-election was subsequently held in 2002.

In December 2002, Bansur MLA Jagat Singh Dayama also passed away, creating another vacancy. Subsequently, during the first tenure of Vasundhara Raje, by-elections were necessitated in Sagwara, Luni, Deeg, and Dungarpur following the deaths of sitting legislators.

Deaths Trigger Repeated By-Elections

Later, in the second tenure (2013-18) of Vasundhara Raje, the death of Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari created another vacancy.

In February 2018, Kalyan Singh Chouhan passed away, followed by the death of Mundawar MLA Dharampal Choudhary, further necessitating by-elections.

The previous Ashok Gehlot government also saw several Assembly seats falling vacant due to the deaths of sitting MLAs.

During this period, legislators including Pandit Bhanwarlal Sharma, Kiran Maheshwari, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, and Kailash Trivedi passed away due to COVID-19 and other health issues.

Their deaths led to by-elections in Ramgarh, Sahara, Sujangarh, Vallabhnagar, and Rajsamand, keeping the issue of vacant seats alive during the government's tenure.

The trend continued during the present Bhajan Lal Sharma government as vacancies arose in Salumber and Ramgarh following the deaths of legislators.

Disqualifications And Parliamentary Elections Create Vacancies

Deaths were not the only reason behind the recurring vacancies. Political and legal developments also resulted in several seats falling vacant.

During the second tenure of the Vasundhara Raje government from 2013 to 2018, Dholpur MLA BL Kushwah lost his Assembly membership due to conviction in a criminal case.

In the present Assembly, a by-election became necessary after an MLA from Anta, Kanwar Lal Meena's Assembly membership was terminated due to conviction in a two-decade-old criminal case. Besides this, by-elections were held in Khinsvar, Chaurasi, Deoli-Uniara, Dausa, and Jhunjhunu after the sitting MLAs were elected to Parliament.

Now, following the death of Behror MLA Dr. Jaswant Yadav, another Assembly seat has fallen vacant, setting the stage for yet another by-election.

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Vastu Concerns Prompt Religious Rituals

Looking at the recurring vacancies and deaths of legislators after the new Assembly building became operational, some former legislators demanded special prayers and purification rituals to address what they perceived as an inauspicious atmosphere in the building.

Claims were also made that the land on which the Assembly building was constructed had earlier been used as a cremation ground and a graveyard.

Against this backdrop, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani organised religious ceremonies, including Vedic chanting and auspicious prayers. Some officials in the Assembly Secretariat reportedly even changed the direction of their chairs and tables in accordance with Vastu principles.

Despite these measures and periodic discussions about the building's architectural and religious aspects, the Rajasthan Assembly continues to witness vacancies before completing its full five-year term.