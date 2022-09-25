Fresh political crisis in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot loyalists set to resign | ANI

In what can be termed as a renewed political crisis in Rajasthan, Congress MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas informed that all the MLAs are angry and are resigning amid leadership change buzz.

"We are going to the party president for that. MLAs are upset that how can CM Ashok Gehlot take a decision without consulting them," he added.

Gehlot is expected to quit as the chief minister of Rajasthan if he wins the election to the post of the Congress national president, as the party has a 'one-man one-post' policy.

MLAs considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met under the leadership of Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal in what is seen as a message to the high command to pick a Gehlot loyalist as his successor. The meeting is also seen as an attempt to thwart the possibility of senior party leader Sachin Pilot being made the next chief minister.

Some participants said Gehlot's successor should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the political crisis in 2020 and not someone who was involved in toppling it, a veiled reference to Pilot.

Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads for the chief minister's post soon after the Congress won the Assembly elections in December 2018. The high command then chose Gehlot as the chief minister for the third time while Pilot was made his deputy.

In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot's leadership.