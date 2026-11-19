The ACB is investigating alleged irregularities in villa purchases, regulatory clearances and investment incentives linked to Ananta Resorts | X

Jaipur, November 19, 2026: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered an FIR against senior IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal over alleged irregularities in villa purchases and regulatory favours extended to Ananta Resorts. The investigation has revealed that Agarwal and his family purchased 64 villas, against the 40 initially suspected.

The latest finding concerns 24 villas purchased at Ananta Resort in Jaipur on October 15 in the names of Agarwal's two sons. Each villa was reportedly bought for Rs 11 lakh, against a brochure price of Rs 59 lakh.

The FIR also names Goyal Fashions Pvt Ltd, which operates Ananta Resorts, and its directors, Mukund Sharan Goyal and Managing Director Sanjay Goyal.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday declined to stay the ACB investigation on Agarwal's petition challenging the government's approval for the probe. The court has sought the state government's response within three weeks.

Villa Purchases Under ACB Scanner

According to the ACB, Agarwal and his wife purchased 20 villas at the resort in Bujhda, Udaipur, on October 3, 2023, at Rs 15 lakh each. These were subsequently leased back to the company under a revenue-sharing arrangement.

On March 27 this year, another 20 villas were purchased at the Ajabgarh resort in Alwar in the names of Agarwal, his family members and in-laws for Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16.5 lakh each.

The ACB found that these prices were Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh below DLC rates, while other buyers allegedly paid around Rs 6 lakh above the applicable rates. The agency estimates that the arrangement provided an undue benefit of nearly Rs 2 crore to the company.

Land Conversion And Regulatory Relaxations

The ACB has also flagged alleged irregularities in the conversion of 13.705 hectares of agricultural land in Bujhda into a tourism unit in 2006, when Agarwal was Udaipur Collector. Mandatory NOCs from the Forest, Mining and Irrigation departments were allegedly not obtained. Two conditions relating to land reservation and layout approval were also subsequently removed.

As chairman of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, Agarwal allegedly oversaw changes to pollution-control clearance checklists in August 2023. These removed requirements relating to land conversion documents, forest clearance and compliance with the Aravalli notification, potentially facilitating approvals for the company's resorts.

Customised Incentive Package Under Scrutiny

The ACB has also questioned a customised incentive package granted to the company's Ajabgarh resort under RIPS-2019. Investigators allege that 3.02 hectares of additional land, neither registered in the company's name nor converted for the proposed use, was included to meet the Rs 100-crore investment eligibility threshold.

The company had allegedly sold 127 of its 135 villas before receiving the eligibility certificate, but this was not disclosed in its project report.

At a committee meeting chaired by Agarwal on August 19, 2026, the eligible investment was assessed at Rs 118.50 crore, paving the way for higher subsidies and concessions under the customised package.

ACB Registers FIR After Preliminary Inquiry

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the government had initially approved a preliminary inquiry, registered on October 31. After examining records from various departments and finding prima facie substance in the allegations, the bureau registered the FIR.

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The investigation is now examining alleged misuse of official position, preferential treatment in property transactions, regulatory relaxations and investment incentives.

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