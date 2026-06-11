Rajasthan: Akashvani Sets Up 20 KW FM Transmitter On Indo-Pak Border In Jaisalmer To Boost Radio Coverage

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually inaugurates the 20 kW Akashvani FM transmitter at Ramgarh, strengthening radio connectivity across the Indo-Pak border region in Jaisalmer | File Photo

Jaipur, June 11: The international border with Pakistan in Jaisalmer will now have a 20 kW Akashvani FM transmitter at Ramgarh. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually inaugurated this FM transmitter from Jaipur on Thursday.

Expanded Radio Coverage In Border Region

The Ramgarh transmitter will ensure radio coverage within an 80-kilometre radius in the border region, covering nearly 20,000 square kilometres of Jaisalmer district and enabling people to access various information, educational, and entertainment programmes.

Establishing robust infrastructure for Akashvani FM transmitters & Doordarshan centres across border regions!



📻 Inaugurated a new 20 kW FM Transmitter in Jaisalmer, which will extend broadcasting services across Jaisalmer and the surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/WExsH3WkqA — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 11, 2026

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Vaishnaw called for a transformation in the functioning and outlook of Prasar Bharati and emphasized that in the era of rapid technological advancement, radio broadcasting must adopt a “Digital First” and “Hyper-Local” approach to remain relevant and impactful.

He directed officials to prepare a roadmap for this transformation and stressed the importance of integrating local artists and artisans into the broadcasting ecosystem.

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Strengthening Akashvani And Doordarshan Reach

Chairman of Prasar Bharati, Prasoon Joshi, highlighting the enduring importance of Akashvani and Doordarshan, said that the transmitter is aimed at strengthening the reach of All India Radio and Doordarshan in border areas. It will serve not only Jaisalmer but also surrounding regions, marking a major step in border communication infrastructure.

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