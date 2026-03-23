Rajasthan: Ajmer Bhajan Singer John Ajmeri Leaves Event After Right-Wing Protest Over Qawwali At Bhajan Sandhya| VIDEO

A controversy has erupted in Ajmer after a bhajan evening (Jagran) in the Nagra area sparked strong reactions, with allegations that a devotional performance took an unexpected turn, hurting religious sentiments.

Qawwali Sung During Jagran, Video Goes Viral

During a Jagran event in Nagra, Bhajan singer John Ajmeri was invited to perform. According to reports, while seated in Mata’s court, he allegedly began singing a Qawwali in the middle of devotional hymns. A video of the moment has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and mixed reactions online.

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Hindu Groups Object, Call It “Violation Of Sanctity”

Several Hindu organisations in Ajmer strongly objected to the incident, stating that a Jagran is a sacred religious platform and should not include other musical forms like Qawwali. Members of Bajrang Dal expressed anger, calling the act offensive to religious sentiments and traditions.

Protest Escalates In Shastri Nagar

Tensions escalated when the singer reportedly arrived for another Bhajan Sandhya in Shastri Nagar. Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest, raising slogans and opposing his participation. The situation turned tense as demonstrators urged organisers to avoid inviting such performers in the future.

“Will Not Tolerate Such Acts,” Warn Protesters

Leaders associated with the protest issued strong warnings, stating that introducing Qawwali at a Jagran amounts to disrespecting Hindu traditions. They also called for a boycott of artists who, according to them, compromise the sanctity of religious events for popularity or commercial reasons.

Divided Reactions, No Response From Singer Yet

While the video has sparked debate online, with opinions divided, local opposition remains firm. Hindu organisations have appealed to temple committees and event organisers to be more cautious while selecting performers. As of now, John Ajmeri has not issued any public clarification on the controversy.