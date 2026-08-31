Rajasthan ACB Catches Railway Constable Red-Handed While Taking ₹70,000 Bribe In Sawai Madhopur | AI Representational Image

Jaipur, Aug 31: Acting on the directions of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Headquarters, the ACB Sawai Madhopur unit on Monday arrested Constable Mohammad Nadeem Qureshi, posted at the Lakheri Railway Police Outpost under Sawai Madhopur Railway Police Station, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a complainant.

Constable held in trap

Director General of the ACB, Govind Gupta, said the unit had received a complaint alleging harassment and a demand for Rs 1,00,000 by the accused constable. Qureshi was allegedly pressuring the complainant by threatening to implicate him in a case relating to the theft of railway goods.

The complainant approached the ACB and requested that the accused be caught red-handed. A confidential verification of the bribe demand was conducted on August 25, 2026. During verification, Qureshi allegedly demanded money in exchange for not implicating the complainant. Following negotiations, he agreed to accept Rs 70,000.

Bribe recovered during raid

On Monday, the accused contacted the complainant and said he would come to his residence to collect the bribe. Acting on this information, the ACB team laid a trap and arrested him while accepting the amount. The bribe money was recovered.

The trap operation was conducted by Rameshwar Parihar, Additional Superintendent of Police, ACB Sawai Madhopur, and his team under the supervision of Omprakash Meena, Deputy Inspector General of Police, ACB Bharatpur Range. Interrogation and further legal proceedings are underway under the supervision of Smita Srivastava, Additional Director General of Police, ACB, and S. Parimala, Inspector General of Police, ACB. A case will be registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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ACB issues public appeal

The ACB cautioned that if a formal complaint, preliminary inquiry or other proceeding is registered against any individual, the concerned person may directly contact the Bureau to present their side or submit an explanation. As part of its standard operating procedure, the ACB considers any explanation before deciding on further investigation or proceedings.

The Bureau also appealed to the public to contribute to the campaign against corruption by contacting its 24×7 toll-free helpline 1064 or WhatsApp helpline 9413502834.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)