Rajasthan: 8 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur train derail near Pali; no casualties

The CPRO of North Western Railways said that 11 coaches were impacted due to derailment of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. No casualties reported yet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 07:46 AM IST
8 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur train derail near Pali | ANI
In the wee hours of Monday, eight coaches of the Suryanagari Express derailed close to Pali in Rajasthan. The event happened in the Jodhpur division's Rajkiawas-Bomadra area at 3:27 in the morning. The train was travelling from Bandra Terminus, Mumbai to Jodhpur.

There were no casualties reported, said North Western Railway. Railways has sent a relief train for accidents out of Jodhpur.

"11 coaches were impacted due to derailment of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. No casualties reported yet. Higher officials have reached the spot. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations," the Chief PRO, North Western Railway told ANI.

Passenger recalls incident

"Within 5 minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train and after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down & saw that at least 8 sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived," a passenger told ANI.

Helpline numbers

The CPRO, North Western Railway, shared helpline numbers passengers or concerned family members could reach out to. Here's the list:

Helpline numbers for passengers & concerned family members:

For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646

For Pali Marwar: 02932250324

Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information

