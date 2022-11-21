Rajasthan: 6 including 4 children of a family found dead in Udaipur

Rajasthan: 6 including 4 children of a family died in Udaipur |

Jaipur: The dead bodies of six members of a family, including four children, were found in a house in Gol Nedi village, near Jhadoli, in the Gogunda police station area of Udaipur, Rajasthan. The police are primarily considering it a case of suicide due to financial distress.

As per the initial investigation by the police, it seems that the head of the family killed everyone and then committed suicide. The deceased have been identified as Prakash (40), Durga (35) Prakash, and their four children. The youngest son is 4 months old. Ganesh (5), Pushkar (4), and Roshan (2) were discovered hanging from a long piece of cloth, while the woman was discovered dead on the bed with her 4-month-old child Gangaram.

Deceased Prakash had returned from Surat

The police officials said that the deceased Prakash had arrived from Surat, Gujarat, three months ago but could not return due to his continuous illness.

Prakash's house is opposite his younger brother Durgaram's house. When the door was not opened at around 8.30 am in the morning, Durgram got suspicious, and after reaching Prakash’s house, he found dead bodies in a room.

Police circle officer Yogendra Vyas said that the cause of death could not be ascertained, but we are investigating it from every angle.