Rajasthan: 50 Streetlights Removed After BJP-Backed Candidate Loses Panchayat Polls, Probe Ordered | X @nextminutenews7

Residents of Rajasthan's Peeplu area in Tonk district were left disappointed after streetlights installed across their villages ahead of Diwali were removed shortly after the Panchayat election results were declared. The removal came after the BJP-backed candidate, who was reportedly associated with the installation, lost the election, triggering allegations of political vendetta and misuse of government machinery.

A video showing electricity department personnel dismantling streetlights from utility poles in the Peeplu Panchayat Samiti area has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among local residents.

The incident took place in Ward No. 2 of the Peeplu Panchayat Samiti. According to villagers, around 50 streetlights were installed across several villages and hamlets, including Hanifganj and Kumharon Ki Dhani, shortly before Diwali and the Panchayati Raj elections

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The installations coincided with the election campaign of Priyanka Sharma, wife of Niwai MLA Ramsahay Verma's personal assistant, who was contesting from the ward on a BJP ticket.

However, Sharma lost the election, with the results being declared last week. Locals alleged that within hours of her defeat, a team from the electricity department arrived in the ward, removed the streetlights from the poles, loaded them onto a vehicle and left.

Ward Panch Kajod Prajapat alleged that the streetlights had been installed as an inducement to attract voters ahead of the elections. When residents confronted the electricity department personnel and objected to the sudden removal, officials reportedly defended the action by claiming that the installations were "illegal."

The explanation failed to convince the villagers, who questioned why the department had not intervened when the lights were installed before the elections but acted against them immediately after the results. They also sought to know who had ordered the removal, particularly as similar streetlights in neighbouring areas remained untouched.

Electricity Department Orders Probe Into Streetlight Removal

Responding to the controversy, Peeplu Assistant Engineer Govardhan Choudhary maintained that the department was removing unauthorised streetlights wherever they were found.

However, as public anger mounted and videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, senior officials of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited took cognizance of the matter.

Superintending Engineer SS Meena ordered a formal inquiry and assigned the investigation to Tonk Executive Engineer RD Meena.

Peeplu's local engineer, Govardhan Choudhary, has also been brought under the scope of the investigation. The probe will examine allegations that official machinery was misused to influence voters before the elections and that the removal of the streetlights was carried out as retaliation following the candidate's defeat.

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