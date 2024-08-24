Rajasthan: 5 Armed Men Storm Into Jewellery Shop, Fire Shots Killing Owner, Injuring 2 Others In Bhiwadi; Shocking Videos Of Robbery-Murder Surface

X

Five armed men stormed into a jewellery shop in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi on Friday evening and fired shots, leaving one dead and injuring two others.

Despite extensive efforts by the police, even after over 15 hours, no clues have emerged regarding the identity or whereabouts of the attackers.

The brazen crime has triggered outrage among local traders who have shut down state highway 919 in protest, demanding an encounter of the assailants.

The attack unfolded at around 7 pm, as the five masked men arrived at Kamlesh Jewelers store at Samtal Chowk in a car. Without hesitation, they launched a brutal assault on the store owner, 48-year-old Jai Singh, and then hit his son Vaibhav and the showroom staff, taking them hostage. A security guard stationed outside was also overpowered, his rifle snatched by one of the assailants.

The robbery and the murder have been captured on CCTV cameras and the footage of the incident is now going viral on social media.

भाजपा राज में राजस्थान की चौपट कानून व्यवस्था।



भिवाड़ी के ज्वैलर्स दुकान में पांच डकैत घुसे, ज्वैलरी लूटी और मालिक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर भाग गए। pic.twitter.com/UdV76WRdx2 — Keshav Chand Yadav (@keshavyadaviyc) August 24, 2024

As per reports, within a few minutes, the robbers filled two bags with jewellery worth lakhs of rupees. However, their escape was interrupted when Jai Singh's brother, Madhusudan, launched a counterattack from outside. The sudden resistance caught the criminals off guard, leading to a chaotic scuffle.

In the chaos and confusion, one of the jewellery bags was dropped inside the showroom.

As the robbers fled, one of them fired multiple shots, fatally wounding Jai Singh and injuring Madhusudan and the guard. Jai Singh was struck in the chest and shoulder, and despite being rushed to the hospital by nearby shopkeepers, he succumbed to his injuries.

Madhusudan, who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, is currently receiving treatment in Bhiwadi, while the guard has been referred to Gurugram with a bullet lodged in his spine.

Reports suggest that the robbers made their escape toward Haryana, just 400 meters from the crime scene, raising concerns about the proximity of a police post that failed to intervene.

Despite the presence of around 10 officers at the Bhiwadi Mode police post, the criminals managed to cross into Haryana unhindered.

As the news spread, the central market of Bhiwadi descended into chaos, with traders and residents gathering in large numbers, demanding justice. Videos of the incident, captured by bystanders who chose to film rather than assist, have only added to the frustration and anger in the community.

On Saturday morning, the main market of Bhiwadi remained closed as traders continued their protest, blocking the Sona-Tawadu highway. Despite efforts by the district administration and police officials to calm the situation, the traders remain firm in their demand for swift and decisive action against the accused.

Meanwhile, police have formed multiple teams which are currently on the lookout to nab the men seen in the video.