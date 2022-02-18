Rajasthan: 4 Men held for allegedly raping calf

In a horrific incident from Rajasthan's Alwar are, four men were arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC for raping a calf.

The incident was caught on camera and went viral, took place in the Chuhadpur of the Bhiwadi region in the Alwar district.

Rajasthan police have arrested Zubair, Talim, Waris, and Chuna, and investigation is underway.The suspects were held under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reports quoted Alwar Superintendent of Police Shantanu K Singh, "The Calf has undergone a medical checkup. All of the defendants are between the ages of 20 and 22. A medical checkup was performed on the calf. The accused claimed that the act was carried out for amusement."

