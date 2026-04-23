Rajasthan: 4 Arrested In Connection With Vasundhara Raje's Fake Letter To RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat | Representative Image

Jaipur: The Rajasthan police have made four arrests in connection with the sharing of a fake letter and AI-generated videos purportedly in the name of former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje. Three have been arrested from MP while a woman from Punjab.

DCP Jaipur (South) Rajshree Raj said that the police have arrested Nikhil, Bilal Khan, and Inam Ahmed from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, while Amrita Dhumal was arrested from Mohali, Punjab. All four were brought to Jaipur on Wednesday.

The investigation revealed that a fake letter—addressed to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in the name of the former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje—was circulated on social media. This letter was also disseminated in video format made with AI technology.

The police are searching for the entire network involved and other individuals behind the creation and circulation of this fake content.

Three of the accused allegedly belong to the Congress IT cell, as when the Bhopal police had detained three of the accused, Congress MP Vivek Tankha and in charge of MP Congress Harish Chaudhary had objected to the police action.

Also Watch:

Posting on 'X,' Harish Chaudhary stated that the unlawful detention of Congress IT Cell workers was condemnable. He asserted that such actions violate both the law and democratic values, describing the incident as an instance of suppressing dissenting voices and an abuse of power.

While Vivek Tankha had posted that the unlawful detention of Congress workers was surprising and disappointing.

Notably, a fake letter along with a video news clip criticizing the central government regarding the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill—purportedly written by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat—had gone viral on social media last week. A case was registered by the concerned news channel alleging the misuse of its logo.