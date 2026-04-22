Rajasthan Govt Plans ‘Raj-Mamta’ Program To Deliver Universal Mental Health Care & Strengthen Statewide Support Systems

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Jaipur: To achieve the goal of ‘Mental Health for All,’ the Rajasthan government is planning to implement the ‘Raj-Mamta’ (Rajasthan Mental Awareness, Monitoring, and Treatment for All) program.

“With this program, the government aims to address issues such as depression and stress among the people and is poised to emerge as a ‘Model State’ in the country in the field of mental health services,” said the officials.

Under the proposed program, a ‘Center of Excellence in Mental Health’ will be set up in Jaipur, which will offer state-of-the-art amenities, including advanced counseling and telemedicine services. This will enable residents in remote and distant areas to access expert advice as well. Furthermore, ‘Mental Health Care Cells’ will be established at every district headquarters across the state to ensure that citizens have access to expert consultation, rehabilitation, and treatment within their districts.

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Along with this, special counseling sessions will be organized in educational institutions to curb rising stress and suicidal tendencies among the youth. To disseminate awareness at the grassroots level, *Health Mitras* and *ASHA Sahyoginis* are being trained to ensure that mental health symptoms are identified at an early-stage and prompt treatment is provided.

The ‘Tele-MANAS’ (14416 and 18008914416) program, designed to provide immediate assistance to individuals struggling with mental stress or depression, is proving to be highly successful in Rajasthan. As of April 15, 2026, a total of over 71,000 people across the state have sought counseling through these toll-free numbers. This service has been continuously provided in Jaipur since May 2023 and in Jodhpur since November 2023.