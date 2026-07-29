Rajasthan: 3½-Year-Old Allegedly Sexually Assaulted At A Private School | Representational Image

Jaipur: The alleged sexual assault of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl at a private school in Rajasthan's Makrana town has triggered widespread outrage, with family members, public representatives, and social organizations staging an overnight protest outside the school demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, the girl returned home from school on Monday in a distressed condition and allegedly told her mother that an “uncle” had taken her to the school bathroom and behaved inappropriately with her. The girl complained of severe pain as well.

Suspecting sexual abuse, the girl's family rushed her to a private hospital, where doctors, based on preliminary medical examination, suspected sexual assault. The family subsequently approached the Parbatsar police station and lodged a complaint seeking legal action.

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As news of the incident spread on Tuesday night, hundreds of residents gathered outside the school and staged a protest. Demonstrators briefly blocked the road, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, before police persuaded them to clear the blockade. However, the protesters continued their sit-in outside the school throughout the night.

Former MLA Shriram Bhinchar, who joined the protest, accused the police of delaying action in the sensitive case and alleged that medical examination of the victim was conducted only after 11 at night while the victim's family had approached the police earlier in the day.Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal and former MP Jyoti Mirdha have called for a fair and impartial investigation and strict legal action against those found responsible.

Police said a case has been registered based on the family's complaint, and further action is being taken based on medical findings and other evidence. Circle Officer Vicky Nagpal said all aspects of the case were being investigated thoroughly.

According to sources, police have detained three suspects for questioning, while another suspect is reportedly absconding. Police have not officially confirmed the identities of the suspects, and the investigation remains in progress.