Rajasthan: 3 killed, 4 injured in stampede outside temple in Sikar; CM announces Rs 5L ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Photo: ANI

Three people died in a stampede that took place at Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan's Sikar in the wee hours of Monday. Further, four people were injured and have been admitted to the hospital. The state government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The accident took place at around 5 am when the crowd of devotees had increased significantly for darshan on the occasion of Ekadashi. Devotees were in large queues and waiting for darshan since late at night. As soon as the doors of the temple were opened, a stampede broke out amid the rush.

Poonam, the victim's daughter, told that as soon as the gate opened in the morning, suddenly about 15-20 women fell on us and then many people passed through us. Poonam said that she had come from Haryana to Khatu Shyam Ji with her mother Shanti Devi and maternal uncle.

Kripa Devi and Maya Devi were two others killed in the stampede incident. Kripa Devi was a resident of Jaipur, while Maya Devi was from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The victim's bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Khatushyamji Hospital.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Divisional Commissioner Vikas Sitaram Bhale will investigate the entire matter.

Sikar Collector Avichal Chaturvedi said that the accident took place due to the pressure of the crowd while opening the gate of the entrance of 'Darshan Marg'.

Police said that a huge crowd had gathered outside the temple. As soon as the gates of the temple were opened, people started pushing each other and moving forward. Some people told that in the scuffle, a woman fell unconscious and due to this, the people behind also started falling which led to a ruckus and stampede-like situation.

On receiving the news, a police team reached the temple to take control of the situation. Meanwhile, darshan in the temple has resumed.

Expressing grief on the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the deaths. The demise of three women is unfortunate. My condolences to the bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees."