Rajasthan: 2 Tigresses Go Missing From Ranthambore Tiger Reserve; Forest Department Launches Intensive Search Operation

Forest teams step up surveillance in Ranthambore after tigresses Mahi and RBT-2510 disappear from their regular forest zones | X - @gaurravbhrdwj

Jaipur, May 19: Two tigresses have gone missing from the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. RBT-2504 (Mahi) and RBT-2510 have not been sighted for several days, prompting the Forest Department to launch an intensive search operation. To locate the missing tigresses, five teams are patrolling within the forest, and approximately 100 camera traps have also been installed.

As per officials, a territorial fight occurred between RBT-2504 (Mahi) and her mother, Tigress T-124 (Riddhi), on May 3, and Mahi has been missing since that incident.

“RBT-2504 (Mahi) and her mother have engaged in territorial fights on multiple occasions. A territorial clash took place between the two on May 3 as well, and Mahi has not been sighted since then,” said DFO Manas Singh.

A concerning report is coming from Ranthambore. Two tigresses in the sanctuary, who had recently separated from their mothers, have not been sighted for the past two weeks or possibly even longer.

One of them is RBT-2504, daughter of Riddhi (T-128), and the other is RBT-2510,… pic.twitter.com/7dnH1DXVPu — Gaurrav bhrdwj (@gaurravbhrdwj) May 19, 2026

Search operation intensified

Mahi is young and was attempting to establish her territory. Her movements were typically confined to the lake areas within Zones 2, 3, and 4 of Ranthambore; however, she has not been seen anywhere for approximately the last 17 days.

Besides Mahi, RBT-2510 — the daughter of Tigress T-107 (Sultana) — is also out of sight for a considerable period. This tigress used to roam the Jhoomar Baori, Fateh Cafe, Ama Ghati, and Phalodi regions. She was frequently sighted in the company of Tiger 2407.

As recently as 28 days ago, the movements of both were observed in the Jhoomar Baori area. Following this sighting, speculation arose that RBT-2510 might soon be expecting cubs. However, for the past several days, RBT-2510 has gone out of sight.

Also Watch:

DFO Manas Singh said that five teams have been constituted to search for the two tigresses. These teams are patrolling the forest areas of Ranthambore. Additionally, the number of trap cameras has been increased, and surveillance measures have been further tightened.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/