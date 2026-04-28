Rajasthan: Missing Tiger Found Dead On Hilltop In Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Territorial Fight Suspected

Forest teams recover carcass of missing tiger RBT-2402 in Ranthambore after weeks-long search | File Photo

Jaipur, April 28: The carcass of a tiger who was missing for about six weeks was found on a hilltop in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve on Tuesday. Forest officials are suspecting a territorial fight behind the killing of the tiger.

Carcass found during patrol

A patrol team was conducting rounds in the area when they discovered the tiger's carcass in the 'Peeli ki Khad' (ravine) atop the Hindwar hill in the forest. The tiger was cremated after the postmortem.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) for Ranthambore Tiger Reserve Sharda Pratap Singh said, “On Tuesday at 8:15 AM, the carcass of Tiger RBT-2402 (aged 4.5 years) was spotted in the Peeli ki Khad atop the Hindwar hill.”

Tiger missing for six weeks

CCF Sharda Pratap Singh added that RBT-2402 had been missing for approximately one and a half months, and three teams were searching for it.

Territorial fight suspected

The department is suspecting a territorial fight behind the killing of the tiger. Officials said that territorial fights between two tigers often occur around water sources. It is likely that a similar incident took place here, possibly involving T-108 or RBT-2310.

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Canine marks were found on the hindquarters of the tiger. It is suspected that the injured tiger, RBT-2402, reached the top of the hill, where it subsequently succumbed to its injuries.

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