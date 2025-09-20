Rajasthan: 2 Inmates Escape Jaipur Central Jail, Raising Fresh Security Concerns | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Jaipur: Security at Jaipur Central Jail has once again come under question after two inmates escaped in the early hours of Saturday.

About The Jailbreak

The jailbreak, which occurred around 3 a.m., has sparked serious concerns as the same jail had previously been the source of threats to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

According to officials, the two inmates managed to escape by scaling the main boundary wall using a rubber pipe connected inside the jail, likely from the bathroom area.

The jail administration discovered the escape during routine checks and immediately alerted the police. An investigation has been launched.

ADG (Prisons) Roopendra Singh confirmed the incident and identified the two escapees. One inmate is from Karauli district, and the other from Uttar Pradesh.

Anas Kumar, son of Nafish Khan, is a native of Talawali Bagiya, Firozabad (U.P.), and was living in Pratap Nagar, Jaipur. He was arrested in a theft case and had been in jail since September 15.

Nawal Kishore Mahawar, son of Sohan Lal, is a resident of Karauli. He has been jailed since September 17 after being arrested by the Sanganer police in a theft case.

Police have launched a search operation to track down the fugitives. The ongoing security concerns have once again been highlighted, as this is not the first time Jaipur Central Jail has faced questions over its security.

Recently, prisoners accused of murder were found to have uploaded a threatening reel on Instagram from inside the jail, suggesting access to mobile phones and a lack of surveillance.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal has received threats twice from within this jail. On both occasions, inmates allegedly used smuggled mobile phones to issue threats, raising alarms at the highest level of state governance.

The latest escape has intensified demands for a thorough review of prison security protocols and accountability from jail staff.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)