Rajasthan: 16th Legislative Assembly To Kick Off With Fresh Faces & Unprecedented Changes On Wednesday

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | Filepic

Jaipur: After the formation of the new government in Rajasthan, the first session of the Rajasthan Assembly will start on Wednesday. Governor Kalraj Mishra has called a two-day session where newly elected MLAs will be administered the oath of office the election of the speaker will take place.

This time many things will be seen happening for the first time in the House as after 25 years the legislative assembly will have a new face Bhajan Lal Sharma as the leader of the house.

16th legislative assembly of state

This will be the 16th legislative assembly of the state and although the state has rotated the power for the last five elections, the leader of the house is a new face and for the first time a leader with no prior experience in the legislature as Bhajanlal Sharma is a Chief Minister who has neither been an MLA nor an MP before.

This change of guard has come along with many other transformations like both Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje will be seen as ordinary MLAs for the first time. Raje is not going to have any ministry and though Gehlot can become the leader of the opposition his record has been that he does not accept this post.

Session without cabinet and leader of opposition

This will also be the first time that treasury benches will not have cabinet ministers as till now only Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and two Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa have taken oath. In Rajasthan, the first season of the new assembly usually starts only after the formation of the cabinet. Similarly, there will be no Leader of Opposition because Congress has not yet appointed any of its members to the post.

Several MLAs to be absent from house

Many faces who were always there in the Assembly will not be seen in the House this time. For example, seven-times MLA Rajendra Rathod, who held the responsibility of Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the previous BJP governments has lost the election this time. Similarly, in Congress, former ministers Hemaram Chaudhary, Amin Khan, and Ramnarayan Meena, who are 5 to 6 time MLAs, and outgoing Speaker CP Joshi are the faces that will be missing from the house this time.

Apart from these, the voices of left parties will also not be heard in the Rajasthan Assembly because not a single MLA of CPM has been elected this time.