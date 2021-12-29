Rajastan: Police sub-inspector suspended for 'misbehaving, harassing' woman in Bundi who came to file dowry harassment case

A police sub-inspector was suspended from service after a woman accused him of misbehaviour and harassment, officials said on Wednesday.

They said a case, however, has not been registered against Shaukat Khan, station house officer at Mahila police station in Bundi, pending departmental inquiry.

A 30-year-old woman, accompanied by her parents and Congress leader Charmesh Sharma, had been to the police station on December 18 to file a case of dowry harassment.

However, Khan allegedly misbehaved with the woman and forced her to chat with him on WhatsApp. He allegedly made video calls to her and asked her to come over to his room, according to her police complaint.

The woman also alleged that Khan touched her inappropriately, kissed her photo that she had submitted as part of the case file and used words with sexual innuendos.

Further, the woman said the officer asked her father to get him non-vegetarian food from their house and threatened to proceed with her case only if she accepted his proposal.

Unable to put up further, the victim said she again approached Sharma, who in turn helped her gather evidences, including phone screen recording and screenshots, against Khan.

The woman met Kota range Inspector General of Police Ravi Dutt Gaur on Monday and submitted a complaint against Khan. A copy of the complaint was forwarded to the Chief Minister's Office, following which the officer was immediately suspended, Sharma said. Bundi Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said the additional superintendent of police has begun inquiry into the allegations against Khan.

