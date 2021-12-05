Rajastan: Amit Shah to attend BJP working executive committee meeting in Jaipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jaipur on Sunday where he will attend the BJP state working executive committee meeting.

Shah was received by former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP National Vice-President Vasundhara Raje, former minister Gulab Chand Kataria and State BJP president Satish Poonia, on his arrival in Jaipur today.

Earlier in the day, Shah met Bhairo Singh Rathore who played an important role in the historic 1971 India-Pakistan war. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present during the meeting in Jaisalmer.

"I was privileged to meet the 1971 war hero Bhairo Singh Rathore, who was posted at Longewala during the war, in Jaisalmer today. Your valour and love for the motherland has created history and immense reverence in the hearts of the countrymen. I bow down to you," tweeted Shah.

Shah today also addressed the 57th Raising Day of BSF in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. He is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan.The Union Home Minister will also address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs.

During the working committee meeting today, BJP's organizational review, upcoming action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the strategy and mission of the movement among other things will be discussed in detail.

Lauding the bravery of the Border Security Force personnel in Jaisalmer for guarding the India-Pakistan border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is working to ensure better health facilities for jawans and also personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces could spend 100 days with their family.

During his visit to the Rohitash border outpost, Shah said that he will stay near the India-Pak border for one night which is "an effort to understand and reduce the problems that the BSF personnel face here." "We are going to make arrangements according to which a Jawan could spend 100 days with his family. The Jawan who dedicates the golden age of his life to the nation, it is the responsibility and priority of the government to take care of them," Shah said at Sainik Sammelan, Rohitash Border Out Post, Jaisalmer

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 04:40 PM IST