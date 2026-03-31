Raja Raghuwanshi's Sister Under Fire For Video Claiming Slain Brother’s Rebirth

The family of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuwanshi, whose Murder in Meghalaya last year shocked the nation, is once again in the spotlight, this time over a social media controversy involving his influencer sister Shrasti Raghuwanshi.

Shrasti has come under fresh criticism after posting a video on X showing the Raghuwanshi family celebrating the birth of a newborn. In the video, she claimed that her late brother had “returned,” referring to the baby boy born into the family and named after Raja. The clip quickly went viral, triggering a wave of backlash online.

Several users accused Shrasti of exploiting her brother’s death for attention and engagement. Critics alleged that the family was trivialising a tragic incident, with some calling the video insensitive. Social media reactions ranged from labelling her a “clout chaser” to accusing the family of using emotional narratives for online popularity.

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The controversy comes months after Raja Raghuwanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. He had travelled with his wife Sonam Raghuwanshi to Shillong in May 2025. The couple went missing days later, and Raja’s body was recovered from a gorge near Wei Sawdong. Following an extensive investigation, police arrested Sonam, her alleged partner Raj Kushwaha, and others for allegedly plotting and executing the crime.

Months after Raja's death, the family welcomed a baby boy born to Raja’s elder brother, Sachin Raghuwanshi. The child has been named ‘Raja’, with family members describing the birth as a moment of hope and emotional healing.

According to Sachin, a priest from the Kamakhya Temple had earlier suggested during post-death rituals that Raja’s passing was unnatural and that he would be reborn within the family. The family also pointed to a coincidence in timing, noting that both Raja’s death and the baby’s birth occurred around the same time on the same lunar day.