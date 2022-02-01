Raising Day 2022: Know history, significance and facts about Indian Coast Guard

Every year on 1st February, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) celebrates ‘Raising Day’. This year, the ICG will celebrate its 46th Raising Day on Tuesday, which is today. The fourth largest Coast Guard in the world, the ICG has reportedly saved over 10,000 lives since its establishment in 1977. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), which from just seven surface platforms in 1978 has now grown into a formidable force with 158 ships and 70 aircraft.

As the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world, it has played a significant role in securing the Indian coasts and enforcing regulations in the maritime zones of India. One of the primary duties of the Indian Coast Guard is the prevention of smuggling through maritime routes in its area of responsibility.

The ICG has saved over 1,200 lives at sea in the last one year and more than 11,000 since its inception. It has also rescued approximately 13,000 personnel till date during various ‘Aid to Civil Authority’ operations – assistance provided to civil authorities during floods, cyclones and other natural calamities; most recently during the recent floods in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. One of the primary duties of the Indian Coast Guard is prevention of smuggling through maritime routes in its area of responsibility.

Lesser-known facts about Indian Coast Guard

The ICG in its present shape was formally inaugurated on 18th August 1978 as an independent armed force of the Union with the enactment of the Coast Guard Act 1978.

An interim Indian Coast Guard came into being on February 1, 1977

At the time of its formation, the ICG had a force level of two Naval Frigates and five patrol boats. The strength has increased over the years.

The Coast Guard works in close cooperation with the Indian Navy, the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Revenue (Customs) and the Central and State police forces

India’s 7516.60 kilometer coastline encompasses various states and some of the busiest trade routes kilometer coastline.

There are nine Indian states and four Union Territories situated on the coast. These include Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

Indian Navy, Coast Guard and the marine police of coastal states and UTs guard the Indian coasts.

On land, India’s coast is close to many countries and on one of the busiest traditional maritime trade routes.

