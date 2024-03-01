Raipur To Host Chhattisgarh Climate Change Conclave-2024 On March 5-6

To create a road map to fight impact of absurd climatic changes, and make people aware about its adverse impact, Forest and Climate Change Department, Government of Chhattisgarh is going to organise a two-day “Chhattisgarh Climate Change Conclave-2024” at Hotel Sayaji, near Magneto Mall in Raipur city on March 5 and 6.

While speaking to the Media, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Development) and Nodal Officer of Chhattisgarh State Centre for Climate Change Arun Kumar Pandey said, the two-day “Chhattisgarh Climate Change Conclave-2024” would be held in the state capital on March 5 and 6. Delegates from over 15 states will participate in the conclave.

Dr N H Ravindranath from IISC Bangalore; Dr Atul Narayan Vaidya, Director of CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) Nagpur and other eminent speakers will also share their ideas and experience in the conclave, Pandey said.

The objective of the conclave is sharing of local, international and international best practices and success stories in the field of climate change, to identify and explore exemplary global practices, he said. During the idea exchange programme, the possibilities of incorporating them into Chhattisgarh’s climate initiatives and to explore additional funding possibilities and collaborative ventures for ensuring successful implementation of State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) will be also looked into, the Nodal Officer said.

The conclave will be held in various technical sessions. Climate change mitigation and management strategies, localization of climate change action and their adaptation, leveraging finance for climate actions and technical integration and innovation for climate change will be discussed in the conclave.

The conclave aims to explore national and international climate change scenarios, share successful initiatives, case studies and best practices on adaptation and mitigation measures. The conclave, centered around the theme of presenting and adopting global best practices, with a focus on Chhattisgarh, will be a pivotal event in shaping the future of climate initiatives in Chhattisgarh region.

Read Also Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Unveils First Draft Of Climate Action Plan

The conclave will also provide a platform for fostering collaborative initiatives by exploring funding opportunities for climate initiatives for the state. This collaborative approach underscores commitment to ensuring the sustainable implementation of globally proven practices within Chhattisgarh, he further added.