Raipur: Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Joins Sawan Jala Abhisheka Rituals, Devotees Gather In Large Numbers

Raipur: In accordance with Hindu traditions during the auspicious Sawan month, devotees in Raipur gathered to perform Jala Abhisheka, an offering of pure water, to Lord Shiva. On Monday, marking the first day of Sawan, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma joined the devotees in this ritual to honor God Mahadeva in Kawardha.

In Chhattisgarh, devotees were seen queuing up at various Shiva temples late night for darshan of Mahadev and participation in Jala Abhisheka ceremonies. At the Hatkeshwar Nath temple in Mahadev Ghat, Raipur, special worship began at 2 AM, with the Shivling adorned in the form of Ganesha.

The doors of renowned temples, including Hatkeshwarnath, opened at 4 AM. In Raipur's Budheshwar temple, the morning aarti commenced at 6 AM. Additionally, at the Bhairav Baba temple in Bilaspur, arrangements were made to offer 5 lakh earthen Shivlingas. Deputy CM Vijay Sharma also conducted prayers at the Bhoramdeo temple in Kawardha, where he announced that special arrangements were in place to welcome the first batch of Kanwariyas.

Meanwhile, at Bhuteshwarnath in Gariaband, reports emerged of devotees being stranded due to floods. The administration has mobilized efforts to ensure their safe rescue.