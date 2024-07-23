 Raipur: Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Joins Sawan Jala Abhisheka Rituals, Devotees Gather In Large Numbers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRaipur: Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Joins Sawan Jala Abhisheka Rituals, Devotees Gather In Large Numbers

Raipur: Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Joins Sawan Jala Abhisheka Rituals, Devotees Gather In Large Numbers

In accordance with Hindu traditions during the auspicious Sawan month, devotees in Raipur gathered to perform Jala Abhisheka, an offering of pure water, to Lord Shiva. On Monday, marking the first day of Sawan, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma joined the devotees in this ritual to honor God Mahadeva in Kawardha.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 01:38 AM IST
article-image
Deputy CM Vijay Sharma | X

Raipur: In accordance with Hindu traditions during the auspicious Sawan month, devotees in Raipur gathered to perform Jala Abhisheka, an offering of pure water, to Lord Shiva. On Monday, marking the first day of Sawan, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma joined the devotees in this ritual to honor God Mahadeva in Kawardha.

In Chhattisgarh, devotees were seen queuing up at various Shiva temples late night for darshan of Mahadev and participation in Jala Abhisheka ceremonies. At the Hatkeshwar Nath temple in Mahadev Ghat, Raipur, special worship began at 2 AM, with the Shivling adorned in the form of Ganesha.

The doors of renowned temples, including Hatkeshwarnath, opened at 4 AM. In Raipur's Budheshwar temple, the morning aarti commenced at 6 AM. Additionally, at the Bhairav Baba temple in Bilaspur, arrangements were made to offer 5 lakh earthen Shivlingas. Deputy CM Vijay Sharma also conducted prayers at the Bhoramdeo temple in Kawardha, where he announced that special arrangements were in place to welcome the first batch of Kanwariyas.

Read Also
Chhattishgarh Shocker: Young Minors In Love Found Hanging From Tree In Balrampur; Probe Underway
article-image

Meanwhile, at Bhuteshwarnath in Gariaband, reports emerged of devotees being stranded due to floods. The administration has mobilized efforts to ensure their safe rescue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra Passes Off Peacefully In Nuh

Haryana: Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra Passes Off Peacefully In Nuh

Chhattisgarh: '₹600 Crore Cryptocurrency Fraud Occurred,' Says Ex-MLA Vinay Jaiswal

Chhattisgarh: '₹600 Crore Cryptocurrency Fraud Occurred,' Says Ex-MLA Vinay Jaiswal

Chhattisgarh Proposes Inclusion Of Pabia, Pavia And Pav Caste In Scheduled Tribes List

Chhattisgarh Proposes Inclusion Of Pabia, Pavia And Pav Caste In Scheduled Tribes List

AIMTC's Budget Proposal 2024: Key Recommendations For Enhancing Road Transport Sector Viability

AIMTC's Budget Proposal 2024: Key Recommendations For Enhancing Road Transport Sector Viability

Union Budget 2024-25: Revitalizing Real Estate With Focus On Affordable Housing

Union Budget 2024-25: Revitalizing Real Estate With Focus On Affordable Housing