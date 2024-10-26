 Agri Carnival 2024: 4-Day Carnival Concludes, Attracts 25,000 Farmers And Students From Across Chhattisgarh Districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAgri Carnival 2024: 4-Day Carnival Concludes, Attracts 25,000 Farmers And Students From Across Chhattisgarh Districts

Agri Carnival 2024: 4-Day Carnival Concludes, Attracts 25,000 Farmers And Students From Across Chhattisgarh Districts

During the carnival eminent guests and specialists attended included Ramsuman Uike and Janki Satyanarayan Chandra, members of the Indira Gandhi Agricultural University Board and others.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Raipur: The four-day Agri Carnival - 2024, featuring the "National Farmers' Fair and Agricultural Exhibition," organized by Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, concluded on Friday at the fairgrounds of IGKV . Dr. S.S. Tuteja, Director of Extension Services at the university, informed that approximately 25,000 farmers from various districts of Chhattisgarh participated in field tours and exhibitions over the four days, along with around 3,000 students from various schools and colleges benefiting from the event. Self-help groups at the farmers' fair sold products worth over ₹5 lakh.

During the carnival eminent guests and specialists attended included Ramsuman Uike and Janki Satyanarayan Chandra, members of the Indira Gandhi Agricultural University Board and others

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Girish Chandela highlighted that students eagerly participated in the job fair and international education fair held during the Agri Carnival, with about 85 students receiving job offers.

A distinctive feature of this Agri Carnival was the organization of workshops alongside the farmers' fair, focusing on agricultural employment creation and innovative technologies. Topics included “Export Opportunities for Agricultural Products from Chhattisgarh,” “Agri Startups,” “Climate-Smart Agriculture and Natural Farming,” “Modern Plant Breeding Techniques and Data Analysis,” and an “Exhibition on Biodiversity” , the press release said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 83-Year-Old Powai Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Speeding Car, Driver Flees
Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 83-Year-Old Powai Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Speeding Car, Driver Flees
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Declares Assets Worth ₹13.27 Crore Ahead Of Polls
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Declares Assets Worth ₹13.27 Crore Ahead Of Polls
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 3, Including Elderly Couple, Killed After Car Crashes Into Parked Dumper On Vashi Bridge
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 3, Including Elderly Couple, Killed After Car Crashes Into Parked Dumper On Vashi Bridge
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini And Newly Elected MLAs Administered Oath In 15th State Assembly Ceremony; VIDEO
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini And Newly Elected MLAs Administered Oath In 15th State Assembly Ceremony; VIDEO
Read Also
RPSC Agriculture Department Recruitment 2024: Online Applications Begin Today, Key Dates And Vacancy...
article-image

Experts from the state and beyond presented their insights on new dimensions for agricultural development in Chhattisgarh, paving the way for future action plans.

Dr. Vivek Kumar Tripathi, Director of Research Services and Organizing Secretary of Agri Carnival - 2024, said, the conclusions drawn from this five-day event will provide a new directions for agricultural development in Chhattisgarh, contributing to the enhancement of farmers' incomes and realising the vision of a developed India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini And Newly Elected MLAs Administered Oath In 15th State Assembly...

Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini And Newly Elected MLAs Administered Oath In 15th State Assembly...

Agri Carnival 2024: 4-Day Carnival Concludes, Attracts 25,000 Farmers And Students From Across...

Agri Carnival 2024: 4-Day Carnival Concludes, Attracts 25,000 Farmers And Students From Across...

Gujarat: Crime Branch Detains 50 Bangladeshi Nationals In Major Crackdown On Forged Documents And...

Gujarat: Crime Branch Detains 50 Bangladeshi Nationals In Major Crackdown On Forged Documents And...

Chhattisgarh: Angered Mob Clashes With Police Over Custodial Death Of Office Boy In Balrampur; ASP...

Chhattisgarh: Angered Mob Clashes With Police Over Custodial Death Of Office Boy In Balrampur; ASP...

Delhi Crime: Pregnant Teen Murdered By Boyfriend Over Marriage Pressure; Body Found Buried In...

Delhi Crime: Pregnant Teen Murdered By Boyfriend Over Marriage Pressure; Body Found Buried In...