Rain Leaves Noida International Airport Underpass Submerged; Authorities Say Water Cleared In 30 Minutes

Heavy rainfall led to significant waterlogging at an underpass near the exit gate of Noida International Airport, with several feet of water accumulating on the passage connecting the airport’s forecourt to the parking area.

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Flooded underpass draws attention

The waterlogging caused inconvenience to passengers and people using the route to reach the parking area after exiting the airport. Videos showing the flooded underpass were recorded by people present at the spot and subsequently circulated on social media, prompting questions over the airport’s drainage arrangements.

The underpass serves as an important access route for passengers leaving the terminal, as they use it to reach the parking area before continuing their journey to their respective destinations.

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Following the rainfall, the entire underpass appeared submerged, with the accumulated water giving it the appearance of a temporary water park.

Drainage infrastructure under spotlight

The incident has drawn attention to drainage infrastructure at the airport, which began operations only around two months ago.

Airport authorities, however, said the water had accumulated on the road connecting the terminal and parking area following the rain. They said the waterlogging was cleared within around 30 minutes.