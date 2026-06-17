Noida International Airport At Jewar Begins Cargo Operations With Inaugural Flight From Chennai, Strengthening Logistics Hub Vision | Video | X / ANI

Greater Noida: Days after commencing commercial operations, the Noida International Airport in Jewar began its cargo operations on Wednesday.

The inaugural cargo flight landed at Jewar airport from Chennai this morning, marking yet another milestone in its emergence as a key aviation and cargo hub in North India.

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Inaugural cargo arrival

The aircraft received a grand welcome with a water cannon salute upon its arrival. Operated by Afcom Holdings, the Boeing 737-800F aircraft arrived at Noida International Airport carrying approximately 20 tonnes of mixed cargo.

The shipment included mobile phones, electronic products, auto components, food items, and consolidated shipments. The loading and unloading of cargo at the airport marks commencement of supply and logistics activities at the airport.

Owing to its strategic connectivity with the Yamuna Expressway, the goods and cargo will see faster movement, strengthening the supply chains across the Delhi-NCR region. The aircraft will return to Chennai after offloading the goods.

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Cargo terminal development

Shailendra Bhatia, Nodal Officer for NIAL, told the newsmen that the state-of-the-art cargo terminal, developed across 87 acres, will be operated by AISATS.

He remarked that Noida Airport would prove to be a game-changer not only for Western Uttar Pradesh but for the entire North India region.

He further noted that the establishment of a cargo hub will dramatically enhance Noida's potential and viability as a key electronics market in the country, as 55 per cent of the country's mobile phones are manufactured here. "It will provide fresh momentum to the export of pharmaceuticals, electronics, food products, and agricultural goods," he further said.

Integrated cargo hub features

Notably, Noida International Airport is the country's first airport to integrate inbound (import) and outbound (export) facilities, ensuring seamless connectivity.

The airport has been developed as a multi-modal cargo hub linked by road, rail, and air networks. In the future, it is set to become the country's only cargo hub directly connected to the railway network.

International cargo plans

According to officials, international cargo flights are also likely to commence within the next six months.

Industrial ecosystem around airport

Facilities such as an Electronic City, MSME park, handicraft park, toy park, apparel cluster, and medical and semiconductor parks are being developed in the vicinity of the airport, all within just a 10-minute drive.

Expansion and capacity plans

In the first phase of this project, one runway has become operational, while the second one is under construction. Over the next few years, five runways will be developed, eventually raising the airport's capacity to 225 million passengers annually. The initial phase will have a capacity of 70 million passengers.

Economic impact outlook

Experts believe that the Noida International Airport will play a pivotal role in helping Uttar Pradesh achieve its goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)