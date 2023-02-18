Railways to run 6 Holi Special trains between Mumbai and Jaynagar; check timings and route

Representative pic | File pic

Railways will run 6 special trains between Mumbai and Jaynagar to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi festival. The details are as under:

Train no.05562 Holi special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on every Monday at 13.30 hrs from 13.03.2023 to *27.03.2023* and will arrive Jaynagar at 08.00 hrs third day.

Train no.05561 Holi special will leave Jaynagar on every Saturday at 23.50 hrs from 11.03.2023 to 25.03.2023 and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 13.00 hrs on third day.

*Halts*: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheokki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Barauni, Samastipur and Darbhanga

*Composition*: Two AC-2 Tier, 8 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper class and 5 General Second Class including one Guard's Brake van and One Generator Van

*Reservation*: Bookings for special train No. 05562 on special charges will open o­n 21.02.2023 at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App. Please follow Covid appropriate behaviour for your and other’s safety.

