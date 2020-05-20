Railways Reloaded: 200 passenger trains to run from June 1; bookings to begin from 10 AM on May 21

On Wednesday, Ministry of Railways in consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to resume train services from June 1.

Initially, Indian Railways will start operations of 200 passenger trains. These trains shall run from June 1 and booking of all these trains will commence from 10 am on May 21.

These trains will be in addition to the existing Shramik special trains being run since May 1 and Special AC trains (30 trains) being run since May 12.

These will be fully reserved trains having both AC & Non AC classes. General (GS) coaches shall also have reserved seat. There will be no unreserved coach in the train, said the Government's press release.

Fare shall be as normal and for General (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating(2S) fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers, they added.

Here is the list of 200 trains which will be operated from 1st June: