Railways' development must for country: PM Modi as he flags off Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat express | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated Vande Bharat train from Howrah station to New Jalpaiguri.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was present at Howrah station also flagged off the train.

Both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Joka to Taratala metro services as a part of East West metro of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said Indian Railways' development is needed for the development of the country.

“Nowadays the railway stations are also being modernized as they are being made like an airport. Development of New Jalpaiguri railway station is also in the list. As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav the central government has planned to launch 475 Vande Bharat trains and Howrah- NJP Vande Bharat train is a part of this programme,” said Mr Modi.

While inaugurating the new metro services, the Prime Minister mentioned that with the development of metro it will be a part of ‘ease of living’ for the people of Kolkata.

“On December 30, 1943 Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hoisted the national flag at Andamans. On the same day in 2018 I went to Andaman and renamed an island after him. Today is also December 30. People of Bengal are always connected to the motherland. Others visit other countries but people of Bengal prefer to visit other states of the country which also promotes tourism,” added the PM.

Modi who also chaired the National Ganga Council meeting virtually said that several projects to protect Ganga have been undertaken by the government.

“Several projects are completed and many more will also get completed. Protecting and cleaning Adi Ganga is the priority and Rs. 600 crore are spent for the purpose. With the help of the Bangladesh government India has established waterways links between Ganga and Brahmaputra,” informed Mr Modi.

Mamata during the inauguration said she is happy as the Joka metro railways was inaugurated by her when she was the Union Railway minister and that the then President Pratibha Patil was also present on the occasion.

While talking to PM Modi over the demise of his mother earlier on Friday, Mamata said, “Your mother is our mother. There is no substitute for a mother. I condole the demise and despite the loss you have taken part in the inauguration. You should take rest.”