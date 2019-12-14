Railway station set on fire in West Bengal’s Murshidabad by Anti-Citizenship Act protesters

In Howrah district, angry protesters barged into the Uluberia station under South Eastern Railway and vandalised its premises as also a couple of trains. A driver as also a railway personnel were also injured by stones thrown by the protesters, a railway official said. The mob earlier blockaded the track, adversely hitting train movements on the Howrah-Kharagpur section on both up and down lines.

The Howrah-Coromondol Express and the Howrah-Digha Kandari Express were damaged in the attack. A number of long-distance trains including Falaknama Express, East Coast Express, Mumbai Duranta Express, Bhubaneswar Janshatabdi Express and eleven suburban trains were stranded in and around various stations , even as the protesters moved away from the tracks.

"Some people asked me to alight from the train as the train won't go. Then they dragged me out. Then they ransacked the train," said the guard of the Kandari Express. "It was a terrifying experience. They broke the window panes. We all ran here and there. There is no chance of any train movement in the next three to four hours," said the station manager.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appealed for peace and asked people to believe in the rule of law and the laws passed by parliament. "We must always believe in peace, we must always believe in the rule of law. We must avoid violence," Dhankhar told the media here. He described the violence as unfortunate.

"We must believe in parliament and the laws passed by parliament. This violence is unfortunate. But I believe people of Bengal are peace loving and won't indulge in any kind of violence," said Dhankhar. The BJP blamed chief minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of spreading lawlessness through her statements opposing the CAA.

BJP National General Secretary in-charge of the state Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that the "shameful incidents" in Bengal were engineered by the infiltrators. "Uluberia and some other railway stations were torched and vandalised. National Highway was blockaded," he said.

Vijayvargiya wondered whether Banerjee should continue in her post "for even a minute more" after the disturbances "fomented by infiltrators" following her statement. "Is it proper to lead the state to the brink of lawlessness and disturbances through the infiltrators just for the sake of opposing the law? The BJP condemns this. The people will give you a befitting reply in the coming days," said Vijayvargiya.