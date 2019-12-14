CAB protest: West Bengal catches citizen virus

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s warning almost sounded ominous when she declared that she will not allow the implementation of the legislation in her state "under any circumstances."

She termed the CAB as a 'torture upon humanity'. Multiple Muslim organisations in West Bengal gave a call to stage protests against the amended legislation after the Friday namaz.

In the national capital, the Jamia Millia Islamia University area was cordoned off by the police to stop protesting students from fanning out in the city.

According to a report, 50 students were detained after they engaged in scuffle with the Delhi Police. The protesters had called for a march to Parliament House from the university campus.

Anti-CAB agitations were also witnessed in Aligarh, Ahmedabad and Goa. On Friday morning, Assam and other North East states woke up to the reality that the Citizenship Amendment Bill has now become an Act; President Ram Nath Kovind gave his nod to the legislation late on Thursday night.