Railway Police Rescue 7 Tribal Children From Rajasthan In Alleged Religious Conversion Racket | AI

Jaipur: The railway police have rescued seven children being taken out of Rajasthan for alleged religious conversion under the pretext of providing free education. The children of poor and tribal backgrounds were transported by bus to Ahmedabad and subsequently by train to Tamil Nadu, but the railway police rescued them. In Goa itself.

Victims from Udaipur Villages

The rescued children included two girls and five boys, aged between 7 and 12 years, all from various villages within the Jhadol Tehsil of Udaipur district of Rajasthan.

Acting on information provided by the Goa Child Welfare Committee, a team comprising Udaipur police and the Child Welfare Committee reached Goa and brought all the children back to Udaipur on Saturday.

During questioning, the children revealed that they used to attend church in Jhadol as well. On July 15, they were taken by bus to Ahmedabad and then by train to Goa, where someone noticing a large group of children informed railway police, who subsequently rescued them and called the Goa Child Welfare Committee to take custody of the children.

The Udaipur MP Dr. Mannalal Rawat has written to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to investigate the matter by the NIA, CBI, or the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

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In a letter, the MP alleged that Christian missionaries and a vast network appear to be behind this entire operation. “More than 15 such cases have recently come to light in areas like Kanuwada, Bichhiwara, and Kalinjara within the Udaipur division. The people involved in such operations lure children with promises of free education and send them to other states for religious conversion,” alleged MP Rawat.

He said that an entire ecosystem of religious conversion is operating in the region, with a large network active in tribal areas. An FIR was registered in Kanuwada, under the Rishabhdev police station area, and 11 people were arrested, including one from Nepal and another from Punjab. He said that outsiders come here and reside in tribal areas under false pretenses, carrying out illegal conversion activities.