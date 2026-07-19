8 Killed As Massive Landslide Buries Houses In Nagaland's Mon Amid Heavy Rain

Mon (Nagaland): At least eight people were killed after a massive landslide triggered by incessant rainfall struck Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday morning, burying several houses under debris. Authorities fear that more people remain trapped as rescue teams continue search operations amid challenging weather conditions.

The landslide occurred in the Defence Colony area, where between 10 and 15 houses, including 13 reported to have been completely affected, were buried under the debris.

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Mon Deputy Commissioner Wenyei Konyak said four bodies had so far been recovered, while four others were believed to remain trapped beneath the rubble. He added that several more people could still be buried, and search efforts were continuing.

"The worst-hit areas are Mon town and Tizit. Heavy rain began around 1 am, and we received reports of landslides between 6 am and 7 am. Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, Assam Rifles, police and local volunteers are carrying out rescue operations. So far, four bodies, including three women and one man, have been recovered. Twelve others have been injured," Konyak said.

According to Defence Ministry officials, personnel from the Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Nagaland Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district administration and local volunteers are jointly conducting rescue and relief operations.

Continuous rainfall has also triggered landslides and waterlogging in other parts of Mon town. Riverbank erosion has further threatened several nearby houses, prompting authorities to shift affected families to safer locations.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed deep grief over the tragedy and announced immediate ex gratia assistance for the families of those killed, along with relief aid for affected households. He said the state government was closely monitoring the situation and that all concerned agencies had been mobilised for rescue and relief work.

With the India Meteorological Department forecasting more heavy rainfall over the coming days, the administration has urged residents to avoid landslide-prone areas, riverbanks and unstable hill slopes until conditions improve.