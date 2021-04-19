Railway pointsman saves child from approaching train, receives praise from Union Minister Piyush Goyal

A Central Railway employee, in an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life and managed to rescue a child who had fallen on the railway tracks from being run over by an approaching train at the Vangani Railway Station
Mayur Shelke, while performing his duty at Vangani station on Mumbai Division of Central Railway saw a child fallen on track and trying to climb up on platform at about 6:25 pm. The child was so small that he was unable to climb the platform. At same time a passanger train - Udyan Express was approaching on the same track speedily. Alert Shelke, immediately swung into action and jumped on the track and ran towards the child. He lifted the child and pushed him on the platform and then he himself climbed on the platform just in a fraction of second. Thus his timely action and presence of mind saved the life of a child.
While walking on the platform along with his mother the child was fallen on the track, but later on, it has come to the notice that the mother was visually impaired and she was unable to save her child. She desperately shouted for his life.
Reacting to Shelke's heroic approach, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways appreciated and personally spoke to Shelke for the courage shown by him in saving the life of child. He also said that his work cannot be compared to any prize or money, but he will be rewarded for inspiring humanity with his work.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)