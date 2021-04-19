Railway pointsman saves child from approaching train, receives praise from Union Minister Piyush Goyal

A Central Railway employee, in an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life and managed to rescue a child who had fallen on the railway tracks from being run over by an approaching train at the Vangani Railway Station

Mayur Shelke, while performing his duty at Vangani station on Mumbai Division of Central Railway saw a child fallen on track and trying to climb up on platform at about 6:25 pm. The child was so small that he was unable to climb the platform. At same time a passanger train - Udyan Express was approaching on the same track speedily. Alert Shelke, immediately swung into action and jumped on the track and ran towards the child. He lifted the child and pushed him on the platform and then he himself climbed on the platform just in a fraction of second. Thus his timely action and presence of mind saved the life of a child.