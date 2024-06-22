Railway Ministry Announces 2500 New General Class Coaches Amid Overcrowding Crisis | Representational Image

In response to mounting concerns over overcrowding in sleeper and general class coaches, the Railway Ministry has announced a substantial increase in the number of general coaches across Mail and Express trains. This decision aims to alleviate the challenges faced by millions of passengers, exacerbated by viral videos depicting severe overcrowding on social media platforms.

During a recent meeting, the Railway Board resolved to manufacture an additional 2500 general class coaches beyond the current annual production schedule. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the capacity of Mail and Express trains, accommodating over 18 crore additional passengers annually in normal coaches.

According to senior officials, trains currently equipped with two general coaches will see their numbers doubled to four, while those lacking any general category coaches will receive two. Each coach is designed to accommodate between 150 to 200 passengers, effectively providing relief to an estimated five lakh additional general passengers daily.

The implementation of this plan will increase the overall capacity of Mail-Express trains, allowing them to transport more than 18 crore passengers annually in ordinary coaches alone. All proposed 2500 coaches are slated to be ready within the current financial year, alongside the production of 1377 sleeper class coaches.

Highlighting the railway's enhanced production capabilities, officials noted a significant increase from 555 LHB coaches in the fiscal year 2014–15 to a targeted 7,151 coaches in 2023–24. This fiscal year, the railway plans to produce a total of 8,692 coaches, including those for special initiatives like the Amrit Bharat and Vard Bharat trains.

Read Also Railway Board Decides To Enhance Vacancies Of Assistant Loco Pilots

"The expansion in coach production underscores Indian Railways' commitment to improving passenger experience and addressing the challenges posed by growing demand. As these measures take effect, commuters can expect more comfortable and accessible travel aboard Mail and Express trains across the country" said Vineet Abhishek, CPRO, WR.