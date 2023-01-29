e-Paper Get App
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw instructs changes in Vande Bharat's cleaning system after complaints

The photos that went viral earlier in the day showed empty bottles, used food containers, and plastic bags scattered inside the train.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 02:07 AM IST
article-image
Railway minister instructs changes in Vande Bharat's cleaning system after complaints | Twitter
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday instructed changes in garbage generation and collection system in the Vande Bharat trains taking note of behavioural pattern of passengers.

Taking cognisance of some media reports regarding littering in Vande Bharat Train by passengers, Ashwini Vaishnaw has instructed concerned officials to change the cleaning practice in Vande Bharat trains.

He emphasized adopting the cleaning process as is practiced in flights. One person will move a garbage collection bag acoss the coach asking to put in any litter around.

Minister has also tweeted in this regard asking for help from all:

Travellers had urged action from authorities

In some media reports, few photographs of Vande Bharat Trains were tweeted in which food packets and other garbage was scattered in the vestibule of the train when it had reached its destination.

Also, few internet users have urged the Hon'ble Minister of Railways to take immediate action on this issue.

Picture posted by IAS officer on Twitter, other users reacted

Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer posted the picture on his Twitter handle on Saturday morning. Showing a mess of garbage on the floor of the train and a man with a broom in the picture, Sharan captioned the post as “We The People.”

Soon his post received a lot of comments from other Twitter users. Most of them criticising Indians for lack of sense of cleanliness. Some also said that we don't deserve the high-end facilities we demand.

Pictures of Vande Bharat Express filled with loads of trash go viral; netizens react saying, " We...
