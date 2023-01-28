Pictures of Vande Bharat Express filled with loads of trash go viral; netizens react saying, " We don't deserve..." |

Pictures of Vande Bharat Express having loads of trash scattered on the floor have emerged on the internet on Saturday. The photos showed empty bottles, used food containers, and plastic bags scattered inside the train.

However, the exact route of this train isn't known yet.

“We The People.”



Pic: Vande Bharat Express pic.twitter.com/r1K6Yv0XIa — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) January 28, 2023

Picture posted by IAS officer on Twitter, other users reacted

Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer posted the picture on his Twitter handle on Saturday morning. Showing a mess of garbage on the floor of the train and a man with a broom in the picture, Sharan captioned the post as “We The People.”

Soon his post received a lot of comments from other Twitter users. Most of them criticising Indians for lack of sense of cleanliness. Some also said that we don't deserve the high-end facilities we demand.

We, the people of India, don't deserve a smart facility like Vande Bharat Express. 😐 — Praveen Kumar 🇮🇳 (@PraveenSarraf_) January 28, 2023

'We, the people of India, don't deserve a smart facility like Vande Bharat Express,' a user commented.

It shows a lack of patriotism and education, Sir — Muntashir Manush (@Virenderkharb7) January 28, 2023

Another user said, 'It shows lack of patriotism and education."

Ye india hai sir..yaha na sudhrne ka kasam khaye hai ye log — Vijaymandal (@vijaymandal300) January 28, 2023

'This is India, people here have decided not to change for anything,' commented a user.

We keep asking for better facilities and good infrastructure but people in our country don't know how to keep it clean and take care of it. — Akshat Jaiswal (@Akshat__Jaiswal) January 28, 2023

A user said, "We keep asking for better facilities and good infrastructure but people in our country don't know how to keep it clean and take care of it."

Railways' appealed to travellers to maintain cleanliness

Earlier this month, the railways had appealed to passengers to maintain cleanliness inside trains after trash was found lying inside the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express. The railways said that when the train reached Visakhapatnam, the coaches were very dirty even as the onboard housekeeping staff cleaned it regularly.

“Cleanliness is the act of keeping yourself and your surroundings clean. Citizens are too responsible for keeping their premises clean and it is our property,” Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, Waltair Division, told ANI.

“The attitude and mindset needed to be changed. Our motto of Swachch Rail-Swachch Bharat cannot be fulfilled with such comportment. Cooperate with Railways to serve you better. Don't be bitter. Stop the litter," he added.

