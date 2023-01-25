Cattle runovers: Vande Bharat stretch between Mumbai, Ahmedabad to get metal fencing

Twitter

Mumbai: The Western Railway has initiated work on metal beam fencing on the 622km Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of Vande Bharat to prevent cattle being run over by trains. All tenders have been awarded and the work is expected to get over in the next four to five months, the officials said.

Since Mumbai-Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat’s launch on Sept 30, 2022, several incidents involving cattle being run over have occurred. Besides lives of animals involved, it has also cost the train a huge amount in repairs.

Officials said the fencing will cost nearly Rs245.26 crore and eight tenders have been awarded. It will include a metal guard instead of a concrete wall. Officials said the fencing would be very robust owing to two W-beams. A W-beam is a wide flange that resists bending. It’s used on highways and expressways, especially on accident prone spots to provide protection to vehicles as well as pedestrians.

