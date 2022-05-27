Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw honours RPF personnel with President’s Medal for Gallantry

Photo: Twitter/@airnewsalerts

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw honoured 104 RPF personnel with the President’s Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Jeewan Raksha Series of medals awarded by the President of India during the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 on Friday in an investiture ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Ceremony was also graced by the presence of distinguished guests such as V. K. Tripathi, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board; Rajinder Khanna, Deputy National Security Advisor, Government of India and Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

It was a poignant moment when Sunita Devi, wife of Late Jagbir Singh, walked up to the dais to be honoured by the Minister. Her husband, late Jagbir Singh, laid down his life on duty while saving the precious lives of four children on the railway track between the Adarshnagar-Azadpur railway section, Delhi.

Displaying unmatched valour, he went beyond the call of his duty and without caring for his own life, saved the lives of these children. For his sacrifice, he has been posthumously honoured with the Presidents Police Medal for Gallantry as well as the Jeewan Raksha Medal.

In his inaugural speech, DG/RPF dwelt in brief about the transformation of RPF from a Force Protecting Railway property to a unit serving the passengers with empathy and compassion. He outlined various achievements of RPF and initiatives being taken in the field of passenger security & assistance, child rescue, human trafficking, use of technology, and community outreach among others.

He explained the service orientation of the force aptly expressed by the objective of “seva hi sankalp“. He exhorted the public to be aware and take precautions while undertaking rail travel and requested them to contact RPF and thus, help RPF help them.

During the ceremony, the minister released RPF Journal, RPF Training Manual & RPF Drill Manual. The Foundation stone of the Central Command & Control Centre for nationwide monitoring, analysis and supervision through CCTV systems across the country which will function centrally under the control and supervision of DG/RPF, was also laid.

A dedicated RPF website developed by CRIS 'Meri Saheli' was inaugurated in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Image Management and inculcating soft skills under the initiative of RPF for the security of women passengers travelling alone. The 'Meri Saheli Module' developed in collaboration with CRIS, and inaugurated by the Railway Minister will assist 'Meri Saheli' teams in the field for better coordination & monitoring. To showcase the work being done by RPF, as well as to create awareness in the public, a dedicated YouTube Channel was also inaugurated.

A specially designed Battle Fatigue Dress, an additional uniform to enhance the visibility, and effectiveness of the force and to instil a sense of confidence among the force personnel were also launched by Vaishnaw.

The RPF is a great organization and to showcase its glorious history and inculcate a sense of brotherhood and camaraderie among fellow personnel, a theme song, the RPF 'Amrit Geet' was dedicated to the RPF. The theme song was written by Aash Karan Atal with music by Nitin Shanker and vivaciously rendered by Javed Ali, a renowned Bollywood singer.

Speaking on the occasion, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed all the dignitaries and appreciated the Recipients of Gallantry medal, Jeevan Raksha Padak, PPM and IPM.

He highlighted five basic elements for the transformation of Railways, viz, Antyodaya, absorption of technology, investment, Organizational Restructuring and Empowerment of field units.

The Railway Minister also highlighted that the role of RPF is very important in this framework of 5 elements as the RPF is uniquely placed due to its interface with the public.

Vaishnaw further indicated that railway security will be strengthened through “SABKA PRAYAAS”.

The Railway Minister indicated that there will be a transformational change for RPF by the provision of earmarked capital investment. Planning for security will be made integral to project planning.

Gati Shakti directorate shall have representation of RPF officers too. He further announced a sanction of Rs. 30 Cr for RPF Commando (CORAS) Training Centre at Jagadhari, Haryana.

