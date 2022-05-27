All India Station Masters' Association call off May 31 strike

Photo: Representative Image

After the inference of the Labour Commissioner, the All India Station Masters' Association called off their May 31 strike and said that it will take place after one week.

Earlier, the All India Station Masters' Association had served a strike notice to the Railway Board stating that all Station Masters of Indian Railways will be on a one-day casual leave on 31 May 2022.

"Notice of strike and the five-point charter of demands was seized under conciliation by Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner, Central, Ministry of Labour, Parliament Street, New Delhi and the Dy. CLC was pleased to initiate conciliation meeting/joint sittings with the Railway Management and this Association to bring about an amicable settlement of the demands," said the spokesperson of Station Masters' Association of India adding that the first meeting was on 24 May while the next meeting is due on 30 May.

"The Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 puts restrictions on the trade union from going on strike when a conciliation proceeding is pending before a Conciliation Officer. Hence we are forced to defer the strike to another date which as per Section 22 of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, shall be seven days after the conclusion of conciliation proceedings," the spokesperson added.