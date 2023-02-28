e-Paper Get App
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Bharat Gaurav AC Deluxe train for 'Garvi Gujarat' tour

Senior officers of various ministries and IRCTC were present on the occasion.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
article-image

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train was flagged off today from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station for “Garvi Gujarat” tour by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Parshottam Rupala, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles and Shri Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications. Senior officers of various ministries and IRCTC were present on the occasion. IRCTC Ltd, a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Railways, is running the train.

Tourist Train consists of 4 first AC coaches, 2 second AC Coaches, one well equipped pantry car and two rail restaurants. It can accommodate 156 tourists onboard.

Visit of prominent pilgrimage and heritage sites of Gujarat i.e. Statue of Unity, Champaner, Somnath, Dwarka, Nageshwar, Beyt Dwarka, Ahmedabad, Modhera & Patan will be the major attractions in the itinerary.

Tourists can also board/deboard at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera & Ajmer Railway Stations on this tourist train.

article-image

