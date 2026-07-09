Railway Gatekeeper Risks Life To Save Man Seconds Before Train Arrives In Tamil Nadu; CCTV Goes Viral

A railway gatekeeper displayed remarkable courage by rescuing a man from the tracks just moments before an approaching passenger train reached him near Arasur in Tamil Nadu's Sirkazhi on Monday evening.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm at level crossing gate number 214, where 30-year-old Sandeep Chahar, a railway gatekeeper originally from Jaipur, was on duty. Chahar, who has been serving in Mayiladuthurai district for the past seven years, noticed a middle-aged man attempting to cross the railway tracks despite the crossing gate being closed.

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Dramatic rescue on tracks

According to Chahar, the man, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, ducked beneath the closed gate as a passenger train travelling from Mayiladuthurai to Villupuram approached. Realising the imminent danger, Chahar sprinted onto the tracks and pulled the man to safety just seconds before the train arrived.

Recalling the dramatic rescue, Chahar said he was frightened but felt it was his responsibility to ensure the safety of both the public and railway operations. He added that after pulling the man away from the tracks, he was briefly overwhelmed and did not know how to react.

CCTV footage of the rescue has since gone viral on social media, earning widespread praise for Chahar's quick thinking and bravery.

Railway to honour gatekeeper

Married and serving in the district for seven years, Chahar said this was the first such life-threatening incident he had encountered during his tenure.

Officials from the Southern Railway's Tiruchy Division announced that Chahar would be honoured for his courageous act. Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said the identity of the rescued man has not yet been established.