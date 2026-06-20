VIDEO: Dombivli GRP Cop Saves 70-Year-Old Man Who Slips While Attempting To Board Moving Mumbai Local Train |

Thane: A shocking incident at Dombivli railway station near Mumbai once again highlighted the dangers of attempting to board moving Mumbai local trains after a 70-year-old man narrowly escaped a fatal accident due to the timely intervention of a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable. The incident was caught on camera.

The incident reportedly took place at the crowded Dombivli railway station, where lakhs of commuters travel daily through Mumbai’s suburban railway network. According to a Navarashtra report quoting officials, the elderly passenger, identified as Pandit Wagh, was standing on Platform No. 1 when he attempted to board a moving local train.

However, while trying to get into the train, he lost his balance and nearly slipped into the dangerous gap between the platform and the moving train, putting his life at immediate risk.

At that crucial moment, Dombivli GRP constable Anil Shelke displayed remarkable alertness and courage. Spotting the elderly man in danger, the policeman rushed towards him and pulled him to safety within seconds, preventing what could have turned into a fatal accident. Thanks to the swift action of the GRP personnel, a major tragedy was averted and the elderly commuter escaped unharmed.

Following the incident, Pandit Wagh thanked constable Anil Shelke for saving his life. The dramatic rescue was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the station, and the video has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for the policeman’s bravery and quick response.

Railway officials have time and again appealed to passengers not to attempt boarding or alighting from moving trains and to prioritise their safety over a few minutes of delay. Authorities also stressed that commuters should wait for the next train rather than endanger their lives by taking unnecessary risks.