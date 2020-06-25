Railway Board cancels all regular train services till August 12; special trains to continue

In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc and the COVID-19 cases notching higher each day in the country, the Railway Board has on Thursday decided to cancel passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services till August 12. However, Special Rajdhani, Special Mail/Express train services shall continue to operate.

Meanwhile, the limited special suburban services which began recently in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel identified by the local authorities will also continue to run, officials told PTI.

"It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020," the Railway Board said in a statement.

"It has also been decided that all the tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for the journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled and full refund will be generated," said the Railway Board.